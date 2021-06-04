Nike new official apparel sponsor for Fiji Rugby

The Fiji Rugby Union has today confirmed their partnership with Nike.

This partnership confirms Nike as an Exclusive supplier of apparel for all Fiji Rugby Union teams for four years.

Chief executive John O’Connor says it is a great honour and boost for them as they partner with one of the most famous brands.

Article continues after advertisement

This will cover playing uniforms for the Flying Fijians, Fijiana, men’s and women’s sevens, Fiji Warriors, Fiji Under 20, and national school teams.

The Flying Fijians team to the July test will be the first to don the kits.