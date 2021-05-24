NFL to end race-based testing

The NFL has agreed to end race-based testing for compensation claims made by ex-players suffering from dementia.

This was outlined in a 46-page document filed with a US court.

It follows revelations that the previous testing system was based on a formula that assumed black players have a lower level of cognitive function.

This “race-norming” made it harder for black players to prove they suffered from injuries linked to their careers.

The draft agreement means thousands of retirees may qualify for compensation.

Around 1,435 players, many of whom are black, will now be given the chance to have their tests rescored, or in some cases, seek a new round of cognitive testing.