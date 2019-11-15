Next year’s Olympic Games will be a symbolic one

The Olympic Games may be held in 2021 but it will still be called the 2020 Tokyo Games.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach says next year’s Games will be a symbolic one.

Bach says it can be an Olympic Games of celebration as well.

“Can be a celebration of humankind after having overcome this unprecedented challenge of the coronavirus’.

Bach adds the Olympic flame at next year’s Games will send a strong message as well.

“This Olympic Games and the Olympic flame can be a light at the end of this very dark tunnel humankind is going through at this moment which we do not know how long it is”.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games have been postponed until next year because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

The event, was scheduled begin on the 24th of July, will now take place “no later than summer 2021” according to the IOC.