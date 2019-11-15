Newcastle scores last minute goal to secure win.

Newcastle United claimed their first Premier League win of 2020 with a dramatic last-ditch victory over Chelsea.

Isaac Hayden headed the winning goal deep into the last minutes of the match to give Newcastle a 1-0 win over the men in Blue

Newcastle was on the defensive role for almost the entire game but Matt Richie’s prompt delivery turned things around for the side.

Richie delivered a curling cross from deep which was perfectly angled for Isaac Hayden to head in the winning goal.

Newcastle’s chances seemed to have come and gone when Brazilian forward Joelinton knocked a shot wide from a good position in the 88th, having also hit the crossbar in the first half.

However, a corner in the fourth minute of added time proved the turning point.