Newborn Waibasaga team ready for the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s

Preparing for the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament did not come easy for the Newborn Waibasaga under 20, 7s team.

The side has been preparing for two months and will make their debut at the 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s which starts today.

Team Manager Peni Tubuna says getting players to train together as a full squad was their major challenge.

“Majority of our players are high school students and we faced the challenge of trying to balance school and training. Sometimes some of them do not turn up to training so we had to work with the number of players we have.”

Newborn Waibasaga is pooled with Sacred Heart Parish, Fire under 20 and Nabau.

Meanwhile, the under-20 Kombat Uluinakau side is hoping to rise to another level this weekend.

Team Manager Samisoni Qaranivalu says the side is focused and ready for the Marist 7s.

“Most of them are unemployed and some of them are still in tertiary schools. In the Nawaka 7s tournament we reached up to the quarterfinals. Now our main focus is winning the Marist 7s tournament”

Uluinakau will face Marist U20 in its first pool match at 8am today and will then face Pacific Warriors Nairai and Nawaka at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.