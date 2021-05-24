Home

New Zealand upsets England in T20 semis

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 11, 2021 5:20 am

The Black Caps have ended England’s Men’s T20 World Cup journey with a dramatic semi-final victory in Abu Dhabi.

New Zealand won by five wickets as they were struggling in pursuit of 167 before Jimmy Neesham smashed three sixes to swing the game in his side’s favour.

He fell for 26 from 10 balls in the 18th over but, with 20 now needed from 12 balls, opener Daryl Mitchell took on the assault, hitting Chris Woakes for two sixes.

With England’s bowlers struggling at the death, Mitchell ended 72 not out from 47 balls as New Zealand won by five wickets with an over to spare.

It ends England’s quest to become the first team to hold both the 50 and 20-over World Cups at the same time.

[Source: BBC]

