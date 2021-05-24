Home

New Zealand set to host 2030 Commonwealth Games

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
October 12, 2021 4:19 pm
[Source: TV ONE NEWS]

New Zealand is ready to host the Commonwealth Games as early as 2030.

The Games’ structure was announced this morning, as the multi-sport event battles for relevance in a changing sporting landscape and struggles to find a host for 2026.

Athletics and swimming are to be made the only compulsory codes, while future hosts can pick and choose other disciplines to make up around 15 sports in total.

Article continues after advertisement

That’s down from the 19 codes at the Birmingham 2022 Games that starts in July.

There’s also some concern some traditional sports could luck out.

South Africa’s Durban was supposed to host next year but was replaced by Birmingham due to financial problems.

[TV ONE NEWS]

