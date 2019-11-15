New Zealand rugby freezes $25m in player payments

The New Zealand Rugby Union and New Zealand Rugby Players’ Association have announced today that 50% of forecasted player payments for most Kiwi professionals will be frozen.

This includes at Super Rugby level, the All Blacks, the national sevens programs and Black Ferns .

According to TVNZ, the move is part of the NZR’s ongoing efforts to remain financially stable during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has brought the sporting world to a standstill and already forced all NZR staff to take a 20 per cent pay cut.

NZRPA boss Rob Nichol acknowledged the most important thing for players in making the decision was ensuring the long-term future of the sport.

The expenditure freeze covers the base salary of players, assembly payments and other financial benefits and incentives, as well as reductions in player-funded welfare and development activities.

[Source: TVNZ ]