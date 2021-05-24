New Zealand keep semi-final hopes alive

Scotland has bowed out of the Men’s T20 World Cup after a 16-run defeat by New Zealand last night.

Opener Martin Guptill hit a terrific 93 off 56 balls as New Zealand recovered from 52-3 to post 172-5 in Dubai.

In a spirited reply, Scotland were going well at 100-3 after 14 overs but fell short despite Michael Leask’s brutal unbeaten 42 off 20 balls.

Victory renewed New Zealand’s hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals from Group 1 of the Super 12s.

In another match India defeated Afghanistan by 66 runs.