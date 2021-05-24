New Zealand Kayaker grabs gold in world sprints

Aimee Fisher of New Zealand has bagged a gold medal on the final day of the world canoe sprint championships in Denmark.

Fisher won the women’s K1 500 in the absence of reigning champion Lisa Carrington, finishing almost a second clear of Olympic silver medallist Tamara Csipes from Hungary and Denmark’s Emma Jorgensen.

The Rio Olympian made herself unavailable for Tokyo after a falling out with Canoe Racing New Zealand.

The 26-year-old walked away from the national squad late last year and took charge of her training programme.

She has yet to commit to the Paris Olympics in 2024.

