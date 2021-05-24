New Zealand inflict second defeat on India

New Zealand are stealing India’s hopes of making it into the Mens T20 World Cup semi-final after a second successive defeat earlier this morning.

The Kiwis won by eight wickets chasing 111 with 33 balls to spare in Dubai.

India lacked intent and crawled to 110-7, only hitting eight fours and two sixes to all but silence an Indian-dominated crowd.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja top-scored with an unbeaten 26 from 19 balls, while left-armer Trent Boult took 3-20 and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi 2-17 for New Zealand.

Jasprit Bumrah removed Martin Guptill for 20 but Daryl Mitchell, who made 49 off 35 balls, shared 72 with Kane Williamson.

Williamson finished 33 not out as New Zealand picked up their first win and severely dented the hopes of star-studded India.

Pakistan lead Group 2 with three wins from three games, while Afghanistan have four points and New Zealand and Namibia both have two points. India and Scotland are pointless.

[Source: BBC]