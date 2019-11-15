New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has declared his team is ready to embrace the “romance” of Boxing Day but the Black Caps’ high world ranking has mystified a former test captain.

The tourists will step out for their first Test at the MCG since 1987 when Mike Whitney and Craig McDermott held on for series-winning draw but the sole focus of this new generation is to secure a series-levelling victory against Australia.

Williamson will be remembered as one of the greats of the game, with centuries at many of the sport’s greatest venues, including Lord’s, but the batting superstar understands what the significance would be of he and his team performing well on the biggest stage of the Australian summer.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity. I guess there’s a sort of a sense of romance about being involved in the Boxing Day test.

“I know we always play cricket on Boxing Day but I think there is only one Boxing Day test and that’s the one over here. It’s a really cool opportunity that the guys are looking forward to,” he said.

“They’ve all grown up watching the Boxing Day test, whoever’s sort of been involved. So it’s quite cool to be a part of. But it’s also about removing a little bit of that and just bringing the focus back to the cricket and making sure we make some of those improvements that we need to, to put a better performance.”

The Black Caps were crunched by 296 runs under lights in Perth last week, and few have given the tourists any chance of rebounding in Melbourne. They have made two changes, with Jeet Raval axed for makeshift opener Tom Blundell, and spearhead Trent Boult replacing the injured Lockie Ferguson.

Should the tourists be beaten in this Test, they are in danger of losing their hold on second spot on the International Cricket Council’s rankings – a rating that has befuddled Michael Vaughan, the former England captain and now Fox Cricket commentator.

“I will be dead honest about the ICC rankings. I think they are absolute garbage.

“I have no idea how – New Zealand have won plenty of series over the course of the last two years – but for them to be second, and where it stands out for me that the rankings can’t be right is that England in test match cricket are third, and England for three or four years have struggled in test match cricket, particularly overseas,” Vaughan said.