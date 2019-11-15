New Zealand backs postponing Olympics

New Zealand athletes have voiced their support for postponing the 2020 Olympic Games, and are backed by the country’s Olympic Committee, according to a statement today.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee says it’s CEO, Kereyn Smith, surveyed Olympic and Paralympic athletes this morning and thanked them for their input.

In recent days, a growing number of countries and athletes have called for the games to be postponed.

Canada and Australia said they would not send any teams on Monday.