New winners at National Pairs

The Grid Security Services National Pairs ended at the Suva Bowling Club yesterday with new winners.

Litia Tikoisuva and Losalini Tukai of Tamavua won the women’s pairs.

Rajinesh Prasad and Kushal Pillay took out the men’s title.

It was the first national event at the Suva Bowling club after the lockdown.

National squad member Pillay says the weather played a major role in their campaign.

‘It was very good because of the weather, the weather supported us and the green was running very well’.

For veteran Tikosiuva, she says the next few months are going to be interesting because of the Commonwealth Games.

‘Everybody played well because all the 12 ladies that played are all vying for a position for the Commonwealth Games and all are practicing’.

The next National Pairs may be held in the western division.