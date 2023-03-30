New winner for FSSRL U19

FSSRL South/Eastern Zone President Penaia Qalituraga

There will be a new holder of the Fiji Secondary School Under-19 Vodafone Trophy this year.

This as 2022 champion Queen Victoria School has been ruled out after failing to qualify for the national quarter-finals from the South/Eastern Zone.

QVS Knights was defeated 10-16 by Marist Storms in the quarter-finals last weekend.

Only their U15 and 17 grades have qualified for the national quarters.

FSSRL South/Eastern Zone President Penaia Qalituraga says this shows that all schools have prepared well this year and their pre-season programs are paying dividends.

“Schools rugby league has changed. A new year come, a new level of playing field, a new level of fitness and game skills.”

He also credits the coaches for the team’s improved performance and thanked the development officers from the Fiji

National Rugby League for reaching out to the schools and assisting the players with the basic skills and rules of the game.

Fiji Bati head coach Wise Kativerata and Fiji Bulikula captain Josephine Maejiirs have been visiting schools for similar clinics.

Marist’s win over QVS sees them clinch the Tanoa Shield they last held in 2016.

The team presented the Tanoa to the school yesterday.

Meanwhile, the South/East Zone semifinals will be held this weekend with RKS Eels taking on Nasinu Panthers and

Naitasiri Warriors playing Marist Storm in the U19.