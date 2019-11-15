New VP for Fiji Baseball and Softball

Former softball player Mataca Coalala has been appointed as the Vice-President of the Fiji Islands Baseball & Softball Association in charge of softball.

Coalala who has been actively involved in the sport since 2005 was elected during the FIBSA annual general meeting on the 17th of this month.

She will look into the development of softball in the country, including revitalizing women’s participation in the sport.

The existing executives were also re-elected with Takao Mochida remaining as president, Tavo Sorovakatini as vice-president-Baseball, Inoke Niubalavu as secretary and Shameet Kumar as treasurer.

FIBSA also adopted its governance policies which included the revised Constitution, Standard Operation and Financial Operational plan that were developed in 2017 through the FASANOC

Oceania Sports Education Program workshop.

Under the revised policies, the association is looking to strengthen its national team by focusing on young talented players backdating to 2012.

This is to also prepare for the Pacific Mini Games scheduled to be held in Saipan in December next year.

[Source: Fiji Islands Baseball & Baseball Association]