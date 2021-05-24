New strategies for Shooting Association Fiji

The Shooting Association of Fiji is hoping to generate more interest in the sport.

Due to the high costs associated with the shooting, the Association is facing challenges in attracting new shooters.

SAF President Jiten Mohan says as a minor sport in the country, their biggest challenge is the availability of resources.

Mohan says inviting the public to their competitions is a step forward.

“Shooting is taking a position in Fiji and we would like to open it up to more people to come in and try out and see if this is sport is what you would be excelling in”

The shooting association will be holding key events that will be open to the public and people will also be allowed to try the sport under strict supervision.