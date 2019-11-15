New role for DJ Forbes at NZOC

Former All Blacks Sevens captain DJ Forbes has been appointed athlete engagement manager at the New Zealand Olympic Committee.

Forbes will act as a liaison between athletes and the NZOC.

The 37-year-old joins the organization at a crucial time for athletes after the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Newshub, Forbes says he is trying to create some clear communications channels for athletes to feel as normal as they can in the situation, and give them clarity and answer questions they’ve got.

The Tokyo Olympics will be held from the 23rd of July to the 8th of August next year.

[Source: insidethegames]