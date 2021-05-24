Home

New ride for Tuwai

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
August 21, 2021 2:23 pm

With a house, a piece of land, and $33,000, Fiji 7s dual gold medalist Jerry Tuwai today received yet another reward for his achievements.

Commercial Motors and Veiwekani Taxis gifted Tuwai his own vehicle as a token of appreciation for his contribution to 7s rugby.

Director Daniel Sharma says it was only fitting to give something back to the Fiji 7s captain, given the great jubilation the team brought to the nation in a time it needed it most.

Tuwai says this was something he never expected.

“I never expected this. I always do my work from the heart, I work hard and I don’t expect anything. That’s one of my first things in life, just work hard and everything will fall into place.”

Tuwai says it was never about the things he would get, but it was about the things he was able to give back to the nation.

Tough Rentals and Lami Tyres have also stepped in and have offered a one-year free servicing of Tuwai’s vehicle.

