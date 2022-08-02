New records set at Triple N

Action at the Coca Cola Triple N Zone competition

Five records have been broken so far at the Coca Cola Triple N Zone competition currently underway at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Nakasi High School’s Jope Turagakula set a new zone record in the senior boys javelin with a throw of 51.45metres.

In the inter-boys triple jump, David Raibiriki of Davuilevu Methodist High School leaped a distance of 12.88m.

In the track events, Jona Tubuna of Vunimono High School broke the sub junior boys 1500m record running a time of 5minutes 9 seconds.

Waidina Secondary School athlete Rosivela Matanimeke set a new record in the junior boys 1500m with a time 4 minutes 45s.