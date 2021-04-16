New record could be set in girl’s 100m

Former sprint queen Younis Bese believes her 100m record is on the line at the 2021 Coca Cola games.

Looking at the times clocked by athletes in various zones this year, Bese says there is a possibility of a new record being set in the girl’s division.

She says it’s anyone’s game.

“Seeing the times they recorded in the zone and the local competition that we are having, I think it might survive a year. Probably the 100 might be on the line but 200 I don’t see anyone coming near it but I think the girls should go all out for it.”

Bese still holds the 12.16s 100m and 24.68s 200m records she clocked while representing Gospel High School in 2015.

The three-day 2021 Coca Cola games will begin next Thursday at ANZ Stadium in Suva.