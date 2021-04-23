Home

Sports

New national race-walking record

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 29, 2021 11:16 am
Pramesh Prasad [third from right] [Photo supplied]

The holder of four national records in track & field, Pramesh Prasad, has done it again.

Pramesh set a few more records in athletics for Fiji, last weekend at the oldest Ultra Distance events in Melbourne, Australia, where he took part in the 2021 Coburg 24-hour Track Championship event, which also included the 100km Australian Racewalking Championship.

The 47-year-old finished the 100 miles in 20 hours 43 minutes and 42 seconds, he also set four new national records at the championship.

Article continues after advertisement

He recorded the fastest six hours covering 52.693 km, in 12 hours he managed to complete100.652 km, and the fastest 100km with a time of 11:49:11 to win the 100km Australian Championships.

In the 100 miles, Pramesh set a new national record in 20:43:42, and in the event he was able to cover just over 365 laps in lane seven on a 400m athletics track which is equivalent to almost four marathons under 21 hours.

Pramesh already holds the 5km, 10km, 30km and 50km Fiji national records.

He is now ranked number one in Australia in the100km and 5th fastest all time in 100 miles.

With his family and friends supporting him from the sidelines as his support crew, he managed to limit his breaks to two, lasting for only a few minutes, throughout the duration of the race. His support crew ensured that he was eating and hydrating on time.

Pramesh first represented Fiji, as a 16-year-old at the 1990 Oceania Athletics Championships in Suva.


Pramesh Prasad [Photo supplied]

He went on to win a silver medal, behind Caleb Maybir, in the 20km walk race at the 1991 Pacific Games. He won gold medal at the 1993 Pacific Mini Games in Vanuatu.

He represented Fiji at the IAAF Racewalking World Cup, in Beijing in1995, at the 2017 Oceania Area Championships in Suva, Fiji, and in the 2019 Oceania Championships in Townsville, Queensland.

Meanwhile, the recent event Pramesh took part in honors athletes who walk 100 Miles within 24 hours in Australia and earns the Australian Centurions badge.

The event has been going since 1938 and the first athlete earning the Australian Centurions badge is named C1 (Centurion 1). Only 81 athletes have ever completed the 100 miles within the 24 hours in Australia.


Pramesh Prasad [Photo supplied]

This includes, two Fiji athletes, in 1996, Caleb Maybir became the first Fijian athlete, completing the 100 mile in 23 hours 34 Minutes and 20 seconds, to earn the Australian Centurions badge C28.

Pramesh stated that he is honored to be a part of this elite group of Centurions and is grateful to the other Centurions from around the world who are sending him congratulating messages.

