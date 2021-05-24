New National Open Trips champion crowned

Sheral Edwards, Loretta Kotoisuva, and Losalini Tukai have won the Women’s National Open Trips Championship held at the Suva Bowling Club today.

The Men’s title was shared amongst Samuela Tui, Esaroma Taubale, Jare Josaia, Zainal Mohammed, Aaron Hae, and Krishna Singh.

Games coordinator Martin Fong says the competition has been intense with bowlers who are taking part in the Commonwealth Games competing.

He adds there is a good opportune time for their bowlers to practice their combination.

“This year has been competitive because we have teams who are going to the Commonwealth Games that are competing this year, that are participating in this particular events. We’ve had some upsets and some very good wins and also we have new bowlers, five new bowlers that have come.”

16 men’s and six women’s teams were part of the two-day tournament that ended yesterday.