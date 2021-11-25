New Nasinu Touch Association planned

There’s big plans for players in the greater Nasinu area with Touch Fiji Federation and the Fiji National Sports Commission looking to set up an association within the community.

This comes due to the growing number of talents identified from the area, allowing TFF to provide a pathway in honing the skills and knowledge.

Fiji National Sports Commission Development Officer Central, Saula Koroi says workshops are being done to broaden the player’s knowledge of the game.

“The one that we are having here today are the youths from Cunningham, Caubati, New Town, Tovata Makoi. So we have trained our coaches here, we train administrators and also we’ll be looking at the refs.”

TFF President, Tevita Mau says this is done as they are working on establishing an inaugural Nasinu Touch Association.

“We had set out to have at least one to two associations and with the work done with the Commission we are working towards the establishment of Nasinu and you see today, we have a coaching accreditation with the youth.”

Mau adds this is to provide a pathway for the many touch rugby players and filter them through to the Pacific Games and various World Cups to come.

TFF and the National Sports Commission will be hosting a first ever Nasinu Touch Carnival in December to mark the beginning of a new association.