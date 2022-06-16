New naming rights sponsor for National Stadium

The National Stadium will have a new naming rights sponsor from next month.

This has been revealed by the Fiji Sports Council in a statement which says a news naming rights sponsor will be announced soon.

ANZ had owned the naming rights to the venue for the last nine years with their term ending this year.

The Fiji Sports Council Board in April called for expressions of interest for naming rights sponsorship of eight Council venues includingLawaqa Park in Sigatoka, Regional Tennis Centre in Lautoka, and six facilities in Suva, one of which is the National Stadium.

FSC Board Chairman, Peter Mazey says they are pleased with the tremendous interest shown and excited for what the future holds for one of Fiji’s leading facility.

He adds the facility has also enjoyed success through government investments in 2012 and 2013 for infrastructure development.

This strengthened Fiji’s bid to host international events.

FSC Chief Executive Litiana Loabuka thanked outgoing naming rights sponsor, ANZ Bank, for their support and commitment over the past nine years.