New look Stallions side for leg two

The Stallions will be fielding a much different side in leg 2 of the Fun Flavor Super Sevens Series.

Majority of the players that competed in the first leg are back in training with Nadroga for the Skipper Cup competition.

Captain Samu Laqai says they have confidence in the current mix.

“We made a lot of mistakes, went back and focused on them last week so, come tomorrow we’ll be prepared well”

The Stallions are in Pool D with Ratu Filise, Raiwasa Taveuni and a 16th team.

Leg two starts today at 9am and you can watch all the action live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.