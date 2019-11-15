New format for Fiji Rugby annual awards

The Fiji Rugby Union has introduced a new format for the 2019 Fiji Rugby Annual Awards night.

FRU chief executive officer John O’Connor says the main awards will be given by the chief guest the president of FRU, Voreqe Bainimarama

He adds the sponsors for each award will present the other remaining awards.

“This year we will change the format, we are fortunate that we have sponsors, and each award will have a sponsor and each sponsor will be presenting the awards. The main awards will be awarded by the chief guest.”

From the 15 awards to be given, O’Connor adds all nominees received by the union are from local unions.

The Awards is this Saturday at Suva’s Grand Pacific Hotel.