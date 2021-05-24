New FNU Sports and Wellness Centre opens

The Fiji National University has officially opened its state-of-the-art Sports and Wellness Centre at the Nasinu campus, Valelevu.

Speaking during the commissioning of the new centre, Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this highlights the impact the University is making in the education sector, its science-led approach and learning environment taking sports to the next level.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the availability of new courses this year at FNU will help harness the untapped talent that exists within the school.

Vice-Chancellor Toby Wilkinson says the completion of the Centre will provide students and staff with the opportunity to have access to better sports, health and wellbeing facilities.

He adds this will help in the delivery of its Bachelor of Education, Sports Science, Sports Nutrition, and Physiotherapy programs.

The gym was designed by former Fiji Rugby Union Chair, Conway Begg.

Present at the ceremony were various representatives from FASANOC, FRU and Fiji National Sports Commission.