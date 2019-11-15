New Fijiana XV coach to be appointed

The Fiji Rugby Union is awaiting the lifting of the COVID-19 restrictions to finalize the selection of the Head Coach for the Fijiana XV squad.

The Fiji Rugby Union will bring in a World Rugby representative and a consultant to be part of the panel that is in charge of the appointment of the coach.

Chief Executive John O’Connor says the position has been advertised and shortlisted candidates will be called in for interviews.

“The Head Coach position has already been advertised and we are waiting for restrictions to ease up before we can complete that process. It is the interviews that is yet to be finalized. We are waiting for the availability of the panel which consist of world rugby rep and consultant hired by the World rugby to help us in the appointment of the coach.”

Fiji Rugby Union is in discussions with relevant stakeholders for the funding of the Fijiana program leading to the World Cup, and the Head Coach selection is also a part of it.