New experience for Vunisea ahead of Fiji Finals

Athletes from Vunisea Secondary School

26 athletes from Vunisea Secondary School will be featuring in the Coca-Cola Games for the first time.

The school is fielding a total of 28 athletes and out of this only two have some experience in the Fiji Finals as they participated in the 2019 Games.

Vunisea Team Manager Epeli Waqa says they came a week early to allow the new athletes to adapt to the new environment.

“We planned to come early, to give them ample time to run and practice on the tracks. We are very fortunate that Athletics Fiji has included in its weekly competition just to help the athletes acclimatize to the crowd and the conditions at the HFC Stadium.”

Vunisea is the only Kadavu based school that will participate in this year’s competition.

Waqa says their aim is to take some gold medals back to the island.

The Coke Games which returns after a lapse of three years since 2019 starts on Thursday and runs on until Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.