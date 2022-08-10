New event added to Fiji finals

[File Photo]

The sub-junior grade 1500 metres race is the new addition to this year’s Coca-Cola Games finals.

As stated in the order-of-events, this will be the first track event of the Coca-Cola games next Thursday.

The program begins at 8am with a march past from the Fiji Police band and participating athletes.

The three day event which makes a return after three years will feature more than 2000 athletes.

Fans can start purchasing grandstand tickets for $45 for the three days.

The tickets can be bought from the Games headquarters along McGregor Road.

You can watch the Fiji Finals LIVE on FBC Sports channel.