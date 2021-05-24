Home

Sports

New dates for 2023 Pacific Games

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 7, 2021 11:25 am

The 2023 Pacific Games dates have been revised.

Following consultations with member countries, the Executive Board of the Pacific Games Council has approved the request from the host nation Solomon Islands to delay the start of the Games from July to November.

The revised dates will be from 19th November to 2nd December 2023.

Initialy the Games were planned for July 16 to 29 but COVID-19 has caused delays to the commencement of the venue construction program in Honiara.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister, Manasseh Sogavare thanked member countries Pacific Games Council for their understanding.

The four months delay will enable Solomon Islands to complete the construction of all the facilities it requires to successfully host the 2023 Pacific Games.

