Full Coverage
Sports

New competition framework for Touch Fiji

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 9, 2021 12:24 pm

Dominating the realm of regional Touch Rugby is the core objective of Touch Fiji Federation.

To achieve this, TFF is making changes to its competition structure – similar to those that are followed by the sport’s international giants.

President Tevita Mau say a new framework has been drawn for the new competition year.

Article continues after advertisement

“One way to enhance the results that we can achieve at the international arena is by trying to replicate the environment that our elite competitors play in so which means that four to five day tournament will be the significant feature of our new calendar year whereby we’ll run our elites, they will play for four to five days consecutively.”

This is a vital step to achieving the federation’s goal in ousting it’s rivals from the top seats.

It is part of their build-up to the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands and the World Cup.

