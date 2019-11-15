New Bowlers creating upsets in Open Singles

New bowlers are making their mark in the 14th Raj Charan National Open Singles held at the Suva Bowling Club today.

The new bowlers with the likes Chantel Fraser, Eceli Rosa and Krishan Singh joining the championship for the first time, Suva Bowling Director Games Martin Fong says the competition has really stepped up this year.

A total of 30 men and 15 women are part of the two-day event which ends tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

Fong says there has been a lot of upsets during day one of the competition.

“As I mentioned the men and the women have been practising for this single. So I believe it is going to be a challenge for the two defending champions and who knows a new champion at the end of the night.”

The championship ends on tomorrow with the winner walking away $1000.