Young netter chases dream

National netball rep Aliti Toribau aims to earn a spot in the final Fiji Pearls squad.

The 19-year-old is part of the 44 member training squad currently in preparation for the 2023 World Cup scheduled to be held in South Africa.

Toribau has represented Fiji in many international outings including the 2017 Youth Netball World Cup in Botswana and the 2019 Netball World Cup.

She says her biggest challenge at the moment is living up to the expectations of selectors as she competes for a spot against some of the best experienced netters in the country.

“It was very challenging training with the older players. We need to come up to their level and meet their standard. For this to happen we have to pull up our socks.”

The former Dudley High School Student is a utility player and can play in the centre, wing and wing defense positions.

She started playing netball at the age of 10 with former Silver Fern netter Maria Folau serving to be her inspiration.