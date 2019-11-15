Home

Young Navue makes Fiji Pearls squad

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 18, 2020 5:45 am
Avelina Navue

A number of young players who made the Fiji Pearls squad are excited about the new journey.

One of them is 17-year-old year 12 student of Saint Joseph Secondary School, Avelina Navue.

Navue hails from Voua, Cuvu in Nadroga and she says apart from netball, athletics is her other preferred sport.

She adds during the Digicel Punjas Reset Netball Championship, she found a way to balance both training and studies.

“I’ve been having a timetable for studying and extra training because we train in the morning and in the afternoon I go back to study. The older players in the team Episake (Kahatoka), Afa (Rusivakula) and them, they moulded me to become a better player and they’ve been encouraging me every time when we train”.

The youngster says she didn’t expect to make the squad because she’s young.

