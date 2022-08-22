World Cup prep ramps up

[Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]

The Fast5 competition last week was a huge learning curve for a few members of the Fiji Pearls.

Shooters Unaisi Rauluni, Maliana and Afa Rusivakula, Kalisi Tawake, Avelina Navue and Elina Drikibau played alongside some of the best from Australia in the Sunshine Coast Lightning and Adelaide Thunderbird teams.

Pearls Coach Uniasi Rokoura welcomed the experience.

“With the SSN players doing development programs and be able to follow them around, get into community engagements and have that opportunity to train for the FAST5, it’s a different ball game altogether. It’s fast, short plays with the rolling subs, it’s just amazing.”

With Fiji qualifying to the World Cup next year in South Africa, the Pearls will use the experience to better their training programme.