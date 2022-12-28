Work cut out for Pearls

Coach Unaisi Rokoura.

The Fiji Pearls have their work cut out for them in next year’s World Cup and Coach Unaisi Rokoura knows this all too well.

Fiji is pooled with world number one Australia, Oceania favorites Tonga and 13th ranked Zimbabwe.

Rokoura says their pool opponents are tough but they have an objective to meet.

“The main goal is making sure that we finish at the top 10 at the World Cup and that is possible. We have to do the work here, our coaching staff the players and everyone has to be held accountable in terms of taking responsibility in terms of the preparation for World Cup.”

Members of the Fiji Pearls are on their Christmas break but officials say they have been given their training programs to follow before training camp resumes in January.

January will be an eventful month for the Pearls with Rokoura outlining the various camps the team will have along with the anticipated interest of overseas players in joining the team.

The Pearls are also expected to bring in a specialist coach to help them with their World Cup preparation.