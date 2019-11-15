Waqatabu works on speed for netball return

The switch from rugby to netball is a way for Former Fijian Pearls Centre and Fijiana 7s rep Vaiti Waqatabu to improve on her speed.

The 33-year-old who was part of the Fiji Pearls squad in 2011, made the switch to rugby in 2016.

Now that she has been called back into the national netball squad, Waqatabu says her netball training will be a way to improve her pace in both sports.

“At the moment I am part of the squad, but I am concentrating more on netball now. Since I have the endurance but then I will have to work more on my speed. So I am concentrating more on my netball training because of my speed.”

Waqatabu says representing Fiji in the 2021 Rugby World Cup is still on the table for her, but for now, she is focusing on her netball career.