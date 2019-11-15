Wake up call for Flames

The Flames netball side will try to step up in their next two Digicel Punjas Reset Championship games.

After going down to the Punjas Thunderbirds 72-35 last week, Captain Vaiti Waqabatabu says it’s a wakeup call for the team.

The veteran Fiji Pearl centre knows they will need to up the ante for this week’s match against Punjas Stingrays.

Waqatabu says they need to improve their fitness.

“There is a lot of competition especially for the young girls competing for the Under 21 and they are also vying for the national team. Ans with this high school girls they have the fitness. That is something we senior players need to work on is our fitness.”

The Digicel Flames will take on Digicel Lightning while Punjas Stingrays meet the Punjas Thunderbirds on Saturday Saturday in round three of the championship.