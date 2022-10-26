Vocea trades netball dress for basketball jersey

Matila Vocea

Fiji Pearls shooter Matila Vocea is back on national duties but this time with a basketball jersey on.

The 22-year-old will be making her debut in the national women’s basketball team that will be part of the Melanesian Cup which starts tomorrow.

Vocea last represented Fiji Basketball in 2015 when she played for the under-18 side so getting her first stint in the senior team means a lot.

Starting off from Basketball at an early age, Vocea says she has always had a cozy feeling being back on the court.

“It’s really exciting playing two different sports but still representing my country. Even the younger players they’ve taught me a lot, and the older ones as well so I think because being a non-basketball player they all taught me different things to do with the sport so I’ve actually looked up to all of them.”

Although it has taken abit of time to adjust after training with the Pearls in the past couple of months, Vocea is determined to deliver her best for the Fiji side.

“Its going really well, it’s been challenging changing from netball to basketball because they are similar in ways but very different in shooting wise and for netball I’m a shooter but for basketball I prefer defending but it’s been good.”

The FIBA Melanesian Cup starts tomorrow at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.