Vivian Koster is Netball Fiji CEO

Vivian Koster has been appointed as Netball Fiji’s first ever Chief Executive Officer.

Koster comes with a wealth of experience after having served three years as an Independent Consultant and over two decades as a sports administrator.

Fiji Netball Association (FNA) President RubyAnn Sorovaki says Koster’s appointment is a milestone in the FNA history and journey.

Sorovaki says the CEO role will strengthen the governance and growth of the sport, which is a major area of focus for FNA.

Koster holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Social Policy and Administration and a Master of Arts from the University of the South Pacific.

In other changes in the organization Mere Lutuciri Williams is Acting Secretary FNA following the appointment of Lusi Rokoura as Manager Fiji Pearls.