Viriviri eyes national jumper

Following her brothers footsteps, Salanieta Viriviri hopes to one day don the national jumper, but in a different sport.

The 16-year-old, Swami Vivekananda College student who is Samisoni Viriviri’s younger sibling, is part of the Nadi netball team participating in the inaugural PacificAus Sports Fiji Netball Youth Championship.

Being raised by a single mother, the Dratabu, Nadi lass says she used this as a motivation.

“Watching him play rugby is an emotional felling cause every time he is around home, he always tell us to work hard to achieve our dreams and never give up. Being raised by a single mother is so hard.”

Viriviri plays both rugby and netball, but given the choice, she says netball will always be the first choice.

“I’d rather go for netball to open a door for netball, because my brother brought out a legacy in rugby.”

Ten teams will be competing over the next two days at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.