Vilimaina Davu to coach Fiji Shine On

Former Fiji Pearls and Silver Ferns defender Vilimaina Davu will coach the Fiji Shine On mixed netball team to the Men’s and Mixed World Cup in Perth, Australia.

Davu will also be the Head Consultant for other coaches in the Fiji contingent to help the sport according to the Fiji Shine On.

Davu is a veteran of more than 100 international tests.

She played 57 tests for Fiji until 1999 before representing New Zealand 61 times.

The 43-year-old became Fiji Netball coach in 2006 but she resigned from the position in 2007 after the World Championships.