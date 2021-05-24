Vaccination worries for Silver Ferns

Unvaccinated Silver Ferns players will have to make up their minds soon if they want to be eligible for that Quad Series in January.

While vaccines haven’t been mandated by Netball New Zealand at this stage, players would have to be vaccinated to travel abroad to meet international vaccine mandates.

That would make it difficult to be a fully functional Silver Fern going forward.

Dame Noeline Taurua told RNZ they were still working through vaccination with a few players but were heading “in the right direction.”

The Silver Ferns will travel to the London series where they’ll go against hosts the England Roses, Australian Diamonds and South Africa.

The four international sides will take to the court between 15 to 19 January.