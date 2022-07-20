Uneeq shoots Tonga to massive win over Fiji

Uneeq Palavi in action during their match against the Fijian Pearls.

Fiji Pearls went down fighting in a 29-59 loss against the Tonga Tala in the Oceania Netball World Cup qualifiers this evening.

Tonga dominated from the start, surprising the Fijian defenders beating them in their own home turf.

The Talas made a strong statement in the first quarter as Uneeq Palavi made no mistakes in her shots at goal.

The Talas led 15-3 in the first quarter and 34-8 in the second.

The second quarter saw skipper Alisi Naqiri sustaining an injury where coach Unaisi Raulini was forced to make switches between player positions.

Fiji managed to pull up their socks in the third quarter as the combination of Unaisi Rauluni and Avelina Rusivakula proved unmatched for the Tongan defenders

But Tonga maintained a huge margin leading 48-18 in the third quarter.

Tonga sealed the final quarter with a 59-29 lead, securing their second win in the competition while Fiji records its first loss.