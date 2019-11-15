Two Australians shortlisted for Fiji Pearls coach position

Netball Fiji is in its final process of naming a national coach for the Fijian Pearls squad.

Netball Fiji Secretary Lusi Rokoura has confirmed two Australian coaches have been shortlisted and interviewed.

The position was left vacant after Vicki Wilson ended her two-term contract last year.

Rokoura says they are hoping to name the coach in two months.

“Currently we are interviewing our national coach this week, so hopefully taking into consideration the relocation arrangements, we hope to have our national coach in February of next year. There are currently two from Australia that is being shortlisted.”

After the national coach has been named, Netball Fiji will be working on selecting six players from the Fiji Pearls extended squad to join the Northern Rays team in next year’s HART Sapphire Series in Australia.