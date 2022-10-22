Tonga Tala dominates PacificAus Sports Series

[Source: Tonga Netball/Facebook]

Tonga Tala has been crowned the champion of the PacificAus Sports Series.

The side defeated a spirited Samoa Tifa Moana outfit 69-43 in the final yesterday.

Tonga was on the front foot from the first quarter with a healthy 17-12 lead.

Article continues after advertisement

The five point gap continued for about three minutes into the second quarter before they piled on points to extend the score-line to 32-25.

This is credited to solid defense and good game awareness as Samoa could not contain the mounting pressure.

Tonga stepped on the engine in the third quarter, making it impossible for Samoa to catch up.

Uneeq Palavi continued her fine form making sure every shot at goal counts as Tonga went ahead 48-32.

Tonga’s World Cup build-up looks solid as they put everything on the court in the last quarter slotting in 21 goals to take the title.