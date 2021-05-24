Tonga beat Pearls to win Pacific Aus Series

Tonga put on a well-deserved performance to win the PacificAus Sports Series today, outclassing the Fiji Pearls 60-52 today.

Both teams were consistent in the first quarter going toe to toe with each other.

The combination of Maliana Rusivakula and Matila Vocea kept Fiji’s goal in line with the Tongans.

Fiji Pearls wing defense Ateca Qasenivalu continue to apply pressure but Tonga proved to be a much better side.

Tonga picked up the tempo, managing a 30-26 lead at halftime.

The pressure began to intensify and it was a more physical game in the secondhalf.

Fiji Pearls Coach Unaisi Rokoura made a few changes resting Qasenivalu and bringing in Avelina Navue and Unaisi Raulini.

Captain Alisi Naqiri and Ema Navue fought hard to keep the Tonga shooter from scoring, but their opponents were better in all aspects, of attack and defense.

Raulini who was on wing attack, made an impact for Fiji in the second half.

Fiji fought back in the last minutes but it was not enough, as Tonga walked away with the win.