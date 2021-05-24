Home

Netball

Three players included in Fiji Pearls extended squad

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 24, 2022 5:50 pm
Head Coach Una Rokoura

Three new players have been added to the Fiji Pearls extended squad after their outstanding performance at the Super Club championship held over the weekend.

Kalesei Tawake of Lomaiviti, Lani Crystal of Coastal Magic and Merelita Waqanidrola of Police club.

The Association picked more players for its other two programs under the Netball High-Performance Program.

Article continues after advertisement

12 players were picked fopr the Training Partner program and three players for the talent identified athletes.

Head Coach Una Rokoura says the Super Club has exposed players who will need nurturing by the Netball Fiji programs.

“We’ve managed to put together a Fiji Pearls extended squad so it’s a long process and this isn’t the end of it this is just the beginning and ongoing talent ID program and of course future competition, club competition is going to give us the opportunity to go out and scout for more players”

The Fiji Pearls extended squad are currently training for the Pacific Ausaid Series that will be held in Australia in March.

Fiji Pearls Squads Invitee

1. Kalesi Tawake [Lomaiviti]
2. Lani Crystal [Coastal Magic]
3. Merelita Waqanidrola [Police]

Training Partner
1. Ruthie Konusi [Grasshoppers]
Fiji A Extended Squad
1. Aviame Veidreyaki [Vulani]
2. Seruwaia Draunibuka [Vulani]
3. Joana Vakasobuduru [Coastal Magic]
4. Ester Tuinakelo [Coastal Magic]
5. Akosita Bolalailai [Coast Magic]
6. Keasi Gale [Western Marine]
7. Adi Mere Drenalagi [Western Marine]
8. Tuipolotu Vulimailaucala [Western Marine]
9. Ledua Waqa [Sekoula]
10. Afa Rusivakula [Sekoula]
11. Maria Lovokuru [Tagimoucia]
12. Bulou Litia Tokoniono [Tagimoucia]

Talent Identified Athletes
1. Reama Verekauta [Lomaiviti]
2. Meresiana Drua [Police]
3. Akisi Bolakoro [Tagimoucia]

